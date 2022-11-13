Iceland ProCruises Introduces 2023 Catalog

Iceland ProCruises announced that its 2023 brochure is now available.

The cruise company is adding a new Hot Springs and Eternal Ice itinerary for the summer of 2023 which includes calls in Iceland and Greenland, according to a press release.

The 21-day voyage will be carried out aboard the Seaventure, a ship accommodating 164 passengers. The cruise is scheduled to depart from Reykjavik on July 29 and end in Kangerlussuaq on August 18, 2023.

The Hot Springs and Eternal Ice voyage will combine the best of both North Atlantic islands offering travelers a chance to explore the volcanos, geysers, hot springs and lava fields of Iceland as well as icebergs and fjords of Greenland.

The Seaventure will make stops at Snaefellsnes Peninsula, the Westfjords, Grimsey Island, and Husavik followed by visits to Ammassalik Island on the east coast, historic Qaqortoq in the south, capital city Nuuk on the west coast, and the UNESCO World Heritage designated Ilulissat Ice Fjord.

Prices for the 21-day voyage to Iceland and Greenland start from $6,470 per person (triple occupancy) and $9,599 per person (double occupancy). Prices include all meals as well as Zodiac excursions, onboard lecturers, entertainment, English-speaking guides, the charter flight from Kangerlussuaq to Keflavik, and an Iceland ProCruises jacket.

Other cruise choices in the Iceland ProCruises 2023 brochure range from the 10-day Iceland Circumnavigation to a 12-day trip to Disko Bay and East Greenland.

Additionally, Iceland ProCruises is offering Early Bird Prices for guests who book a cruise by December 31, 2022.