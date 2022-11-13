Explora Journeys Unveils Explora II’s Inaugural Sailings

Explora Journeys announced the opening of bookings for the inaugural itineraries aboard the Explora II launching in the summer of 2024.

“This is a new chapter for the brand and we are extremely proud to unveil Explora II and these new itineraries,” said Michael Ungerer, chief executive officer of Explora Journeys.

“Our portfolio of destinations is constantly expanding, and we look forward to welcoming guests on board our ships to enjoy once-in-a-lifetime experiences in incredible countries where they will be able to reconnect with themselves, whilst connecting with the people they meet, the surroundings and the local communities.”

The Explora II’s inaugural sailings will include adventures in the Mediterranean, the Middle East, India, the Indian Ocean and Africa. The ship will embark on 25 journeys and 14 extended journeys between August 2024 and April 2025, with visits to 82 different ports in 26 countries, according to the press release.

Some of the countries the Explora II will visit while crossing the Mediterranean Sea include in Italy, Spain, Greece and its islands, Cyprus, Israel and Croatia. The ship will then pass through the Suez Canal and sail to Egypt and Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, followed by a visit to the Arabian Gulf for the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

The Explora II will then sail to India, Seychelles and Maldives. In Africa, the ship will visit Mozambique, Tanzania, Madagascar, Kenya, Mauritius and South Africa.

The Explora I will embark on its 15-night maiden voyage to Northern Europe on July 17, 2023, departing from Southampton in the UK. The Explora I will make calls in 12 ports in four countries, according to the company.