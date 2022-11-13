DeMarco and Del Rio Jr. Named Presidents of Regent and Oceania Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings today announced the following key organizational changes at the senior executive leadership level effective January 1, 2023, as part of its succession planning process:

The appointment of Andrea DeMarco, current Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, as President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, succeeding Jason Montague.

The appointment of Frank A. Del Rio, current Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Oceania Cruises, as President of Oceania Cruises, succeeding Howard Sherman.

To ensure a smooth and seamless transition, Montague and Sherman will serve as Special Advisors to the Company.

“We are grateful to Jason and Howard for their significant contributions to our Company’s success and their tremendous achievements at Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania Cruises,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “We look forward to continuing to partner with them in their new roles as Special Advisors and benefitting from the wealth of knowledge, experience and strategic relationships they have accumulated as leaders in the cruise industry for over two decades.”

Del Rio continued, “Our entire management team and Board of Directors are confident that Andrea and Frank are the right executives to succeed as Presidents of Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania Cruises, respectively. In their current roles as Chief Sales and Marketing Officers for their brands they have worked side-by-side with Jason and Howard, proving time and again their leadership acumen, strategic mindsets and ability to deliver top notch results. I have no doubt that they are prepared to take the helm and build on our significant momentum at this critical time as we complete our transition to steady-state operations and prepare to deliver on our industry-leading growth profile.”

“Today’s announcements are the culmination of a robust succession planning process and reflect the deep bench strength across our organization,” said Russell W. Galbut, chairman of the Board. “Andrea and Frank are talented and dynamic leaders who will bring unique, fresh and diverse perspectives in their new roles while also ensuring brand continuity with their significant Company and cruise industry experience. On behalf of the entire Board, I want to congratulate them on their new roles and I also want to thank Jason and Howard for their dedication, leadership and collaboration.”

Both DeMarco and Del Rio will now report to Harry Sommer, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

According to the company, Andrea DeMarco has nearly 20 years of diverse cruise industry experience across multiple areas of the business. She has served as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises since September 2021, during a pivotal time for the cruise line as it resumed operations post-pandemic. Prior to this role, DeMarco held various positions of increasing responsibility since joining the Company in 2012, including most recently as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Environmental, Social and Governance for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from January 2020 until August 2021. She successfully represented the Company to Wall Street since its initial public offering and earned numerous accolades including recognition as the #1 Overall Best Investor Relations Officer in the Leisure sector in the prestigious Institutional Investor All-American Executive Team rankings. Prior to her time at the Company, she worked in charter sales and corporate financial planning roles at Royal Caribbean Group. DeMarco has an M.B.A. in Finance from Florida International University and a B.S. in Finance from Florida State University.

“I am honored to lead the world’s leading luxury cruise line,” said Andrea DeMarco, chief sales and marketing officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “The hard-working and talented team at Regent is truly unrivaled, and I look forward to contributing to the line’s future growth and success, particularly as we prepare for the addition of our newest ship, Seven Seas Grandeur®, in 2023.”

According to a press release, Frank A. Del Rio is an industry veteran, having started his career in the cruise industry in 2003. Frank A. Del Rio has served as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Oceania Cruises since March 2022, where he worked side-by-side with Sherman, and as Senior Vice President, Port Destinations and Onboard Revenue from March 2015 through April 2017. From 2018 until March 2022, Frank A. Del Rio pursued entrepreneurial opportunities in the private equity, finance, and tech spaces, where he was involved across a wide spectrum of products and industries, including AI, telecommunications and 5G network solutions, medical, and real estate development, including serving as Chief Executive Officer of Divinus Life LLC, a specialty provider of skin and wellness products, from 2018 through 2020. Prior to the Company’s acquisition of Prestige Cruises International S. de R.L. and its subsidiaries (“Prestige”), Frank A. Del Rio served as Senior Vice President, Port and Destination Services at Prestige from 2008 until March 2015 and as Vice President, Destination Services and Product Development at Prestige from 2003 to 2008. Frank A. Del Rio has a B.S./B.A. in Finance and Economics from the University of Florida.

“I look forward to building on the incredible momentum we are experiencing at the renowned Oceania Cruises brand,” said Frank A. Del Rio, chief sales and marketing officer for Oceania Cruises. “I am truly humbled and thankful to lead the world-class team at Oceania and I am excited for the bright future we have ahead of us at the brand and the Company.”