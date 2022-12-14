Crystal Cruises Starts ‘Open Deposits’ Program

A&K Travel Group and Crystal Cruises are inviting past guests to join its Open Deposits program, offering first priority bookings on itineraries, stateroom and suite selections, and experiences for our inaugural season launching in early 2023, according to an email sent to past guests.

The email said the Serenity and Symphony will offer itineraries to memorable destinations throughout the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Canada and New England, Alaska, Caribbean, Panama Canal, Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

“In addition, we will be announcing our curated Grand Journeys, which have been designed to inspire the most seasoned world travelers, along with Crystals’ World Cruise, departing in 2024,” said the email. “As part of the Open Deposits program, you will receive a $250 per guest As You Wish shipboard credit, which can be used to book shore excursions, shop in our onboard boutiques, or eat at our specialty dining venues.”

Guests can learn more at crystalcruises.com