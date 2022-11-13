Crystal Cruises Announces Additional Key Appointments to Senior Leadership Team

Crystal Cruises has announced the appointment of several senior executives to key leadership roles within the company.

The announcement comes as the company plans the refurbishment of Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony for their inaugural season under new ownership.

“As we prepare to relaunch our two Crystal ships, we have been working in parallel with our parent company A&K Travel Group to build a strong and talented senior leadership team,” said Jack Anderson, president, Crystal Cruises. “We are thrilled to welcome these industry veterans to the Crystal family to bring a fresh approach to the brand.”

Roberto Fazi joins as Crystal Cruises’ Senior Vice President of Marine Operations and is based in Monaco. Roberto brings extensive experience with new builds and refurbishment of both classic and expedition vessels. During his 30+ years career, he worked for V.Ships, Carnival Cruise Line, and Silversea Cruises where he specialized in the latest technologies connected to sustainability and energy efficiency projects (e.g., ship lengthening and ice-class conversion). In his new role, Roberto will supervise the refurbishment of Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity and operations once back in service. Roberto will also supervise any new build designs.

Bernie Leypold returns to Crystal Cruises as Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations based in Aventura, Florida. His storied career ranges from leadership roles in Hotel Management and Sales to IT and Entertainment. Bernie’s experience with Crystal began in the 90’s when he held various positions on Crystal Harmony, then joined the launch team for Crystal Serenity. In 2017 Bernie became Vice President of Onboard Operations and Innovations where he led shipboard and shoreside operations for the fleet. Like his previous role, Bernie will now manage all Hotel Operations.

Jacqueline Barney joins the team as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and is based in Aventura, Florida. With over 17 years of experience in the travel industry, Jacqueline brings extensive experience leading award-winning cross-functional teams, global product launches and multi-faceted projects for well-known travel brands including Seabourn Cruise Line, Silversea Cruises, National Geographic Expeditions and Adventures by Disney. In her most recent role with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Jacqueline oversaw the global marketing strategy and contributed to the launch of the company’s first superyacht, Evrima. In her new role, Jacqueline will be responsible for all global marketing efforts for Crystal Cruises.

Spyros Almpertis joins Crystal Cruises as Senior Director of Port Operations and is based in Monaco. As a former Navy Officer of Greece, Spyros has over 30 years of experience in the cruise industry, holding several key management positions both ashore and on board. His expertise includes port operations, itinerary planning, and fleet management. Before joining Crystal, Spyros managed vessels and ports for Silversea Cruises out of Monaco. In his new role, Spyros will be responsible for Crystal’s port operations, itinerary planning, and fuel management.

Julio Solvas joins Crystal Cruises as Finance Director and is based in Monaco. Julio’s expertise is in finance, accounting, and taxation, leading departments for global organizations. Julio will be bringing his organizational skills and technical excellence earned, along with a recognized career in the cruise industry piloting the implementation of policies and procedures assuring compliance with regional and international group accounting requirements.