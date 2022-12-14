Coral Expeditions Releases New Art and Culture Kimberley Expeditions

Coral Expeditions has announced new cruises for 2023 and 2024 adding Tiwi Island to its Kimberley expedition.

“Our voyages have always made strong connections with remote communities and have proven to be extremely valuable both in terms of sharing of knowledge and culture and the economic value our guests bring to remote communities,” said Coral Expeditions Commercial Director Jeff Gillies.

“Our guests are prone to engage deeply with the experience and from recent experience, many will purchase art from the source leaving an immediate and ongoing legacy for the community,” added Gillies.

The newly launched 10-night Art and Culture of the Kimberley and Tiwi Islands expeditions will depart on August 28, 2023, from Broome to Darwin and on September 8, 2023 from Darwin to Broome. In 2024, the voyage will depart on August 26 from Broome to Darwin and from Darwin to Broome on September 6.

The Coral Discoverer will set sail across the Joseph Bonaparte Gulf and arrive for a hosted visit at the gallery at Munupi Arts Centre, where travelers can purchase art, take part in workshops, and enjoy an intimate cultural performance.

“We recently explored the Tiwi Islands on a charter voyage and received guests feedback that was overwhelmingly positive, so we feel a need to offer this as a more regular product for our guests. This is the nature of expedition cruising – to discover and share new adventures,” concluded Gillies.

Expert guides will be present on every journey and guests can also enjoy shore excursions to King George Falls, the Horizontal Waterfalls and Montgomery Reef.