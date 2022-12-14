Coral Adventurer Returns from Circumnavigation of Australia

The Coral Adventurer has returned home to Cairns from its inaugural Circumnavigation of Australia expedition for Coral Expeditions, according to a press release.

“This voyage was the largest undertaking in our company history and involved an enormous amount of planning from our team and a huge commitment from our guests. It was an adventure for the ages,” said Coral Expeditions Commercial Director Jeff Gillies.

The Circumnavigation of Australia expedition departed from Cairns on October 17, 2022, returning home after 59 days of exploration.

The expedition was led by Master Matthew Fryer, expedition leaders Cara Cavanagh and Alistair Kent and Purser Zach Romaine who were onboard for the entire voyage.

“Cruising down the west coast of Tasmania was a special experience, the rugged coastline was on full display with the Southern Ocean breaking heavily on the rocky cliffs and foreshore. At dinner time we cruised in close to the stunning Maatsuyker Island group and the last of the evening light coupled with the majestic scenery of this remote edge of the world will last with me forever,” added Fryer.

“Arrival at daybreak into Sydney Harbour was another highlight. Many of the guests were on the bridge and there was an excited energy among them. Sydney Harbour was a glass out and we felt a real sense of pride to be there on our inaugural port call.”

Fryer also said that this was the largest navigational undertaking in Coral Expeditions’ history.

The Coral Adventurer’s Purser Zach Romaine said: “I personally have sailed across the entire coast of Australia prior to this voyage, however, to do this in one trip with such a thriving onboard crew was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This was a fantastic experience for both crew and guests with memories that will last a lifetime.”