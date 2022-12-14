Celebrity Cruises Announces 2022 Top Travel Agency Awards

Celebrity Cruises recognized the company’s top partners with its 2022 Top Travel Agency Advisor Awards on December 20.

“The Celebrity brand is living up to its mantra of ‘making the comeback stronger than the setback’ thanks to the never-ending passion and hard work of our amazing travel agency partners and travel advisors,” said Dondra Ritzenthaler, senior vice president of sales, the Americas, Celebrity Cruises.

“Together we’ve built incredible momentum and we couldn’t be more excited for all that the new year holds, especially as we prepare to launch yet another stunning resort-at-sea Edge Series ship, Celebrity Ascent. On behalf of the entire Celebrity Cruises team, I extend our heartfelt thanks to our travel advisor community and send best wishes for an amazing year in 2023,” added Ritzenthaler.

The cruise line showed appreciation to its top-performing North American travel partners for the overall business growth, continuous partnership support and innovative marketing efforts driving increased consumer awareness.

The 2022 travel partner award winners include: