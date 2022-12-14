Carnival Vista to Drydock in 2024

The Carnival Vista is set to drydock in early 2024. Previously scheduled to offer itineraries out of Port Canaveral, the Carnival Cruise Line ship will now be out of service between Jan. 7 and Feb. 18, 2024.

“In our continuous efforts to enhance our product, Carnival Vista has now been scheduled for drydock. As a result, we’re sorry to inform you that your reservation has been cancelled,” Carnival said in a letter sent to booked guests.

Passengers are being offered “a variety of alternatives,” it added, including the choice of a full refund of the cruise fare and any pre-purchased items.

Guests may also opt to reschedule their departure with a protected cruise fare, choosing a comparable sailing and similar accommodations.

The rescheduled bookings will receive a $50 per person onboard credit, with a maximum of $100 credit per stateroom.

“We sincerely apologize for this change and thank you for your understanding. We look forward to having you sail with us,” Carnival said.

In September, the company also changed several itineraries onboard the Carnival Vista citing “unscheduled maintenance onboard.”

“We have had to implement a work schedule to address an unexpected issue on Carnival Vista and will be conducting maintenance on the ship during your cruise, which means the ship will unable to sustain the maximum cruising speed required to operate your itinerary,” Carnival said at the time.

As a result, the company altered the routes of a total of six Western Caribbean cruises departing from Galveston between late 2022 and early 2023.

Lead of the Vista Class, the Carnival Vista originally entered service in 2016 and has capacity for 4,000 guests.

After the pandemic operational pause, the 135,000-ton vessel became the first Carnival ships to resume service in July 2021.