Carnival to Sell Three More Ships, Two From Costa

As part of its fourth quarter business update, Carnival Corporation confirmed it would sell off three more ships, including two from its Costa fleet.

Carnival did not say which ships it was offloading.

“The company expects to remove three additional smaller-less efficient ships from its fleet,” Carnival said in a statement issued on Wednesday morning. “Two of these three ships are from Costa Cruises’ fleet as part of the company’s strategy to right-size the brand in light of the continued closure of cruise operations in China, and Costa’s significant presence there prior to the pause in the company’s guest cruise operations. Once completed in spring 2024, the company’s fleet optimization strategy will have reduced Costa’s capacity so that it approximates the 2019 capacity Costa dedicated outside of Asia to its core markets in Continental Europe.”

With the sale of the ships, Carnival said it now expects total capacity growth of 3 percent for 2023 compared to 2019, at the lower end of the previous guidance range of 3 to 5 percent.

The prudent capacity growth rate includes the benefit that newly delivered ships will represent nearly a quarter of the company’s capacity.

With three more ships set to leave, Carnival has divested of approximately 26 cruise ships since the start of the pandemic.