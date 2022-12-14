Carnival Celebration Launches First-at-Sea Brands and New Retail Concepts

Carnival Cruise Line’s partnered with Starboard Cruise Services, a cruise retailer, and LVMH Moët Hennessy company to launch first-at-sea brands and new, experiential retail concepts aboard the Carnival Celebration.

“We’ve developed, designed, and curated engaging retail offerings, including many first-at-sea launches as well as sustainable brands and products that exemplify inclusivity for Carnival Celebration,” said Lisa Bauer, Starboard’s president and CEO.

“Bringing Carnival’s brand to life, Starboard delivers an exciting assortment of Carnival-branded merchandise with a really fun in-store experience – a perfect tribute to our 30-year partnership.”

The retail aboard the Carnival Celebration was catered to the ship’s environment with custom-made products and entertainment experiences, according to a press release.

“Carnival’s 50th birthday was the perfect occasion to level up our retail offerings and refresh what our guests have come to expect from our ships,” said Jeremy Schiller, vice president of retail operations for Carnival Cruise Line.

“Our long-term partnership with Starboard continues to deliver groundbreaking retail concepts that have fundamentally improved cruisers’ vacation journey.”

The Carnival Celebration will feature:

Interactive Floor Experience. Located in The Carnival Store on Deck 8, this will offer an experiential activity where an interactive retail installation changes as guests walk over it.

Fun launches. Guests will be able to explore new brands including ICONIC London, Ariana Grande’s fragrances and watches such as Swiss and Cuervo & Sobrinos.

Luxury Vintage Retail. A dedicated vintage boutique aboard the ship promoting responsible fashion.

Carnival-Themed retail Collections. Special collections to celebrate Carnival’s 50th birthday.

The Carnival Celebration started its inaugural Caribbean season in November. The ship is sailing six-to-eight-night voyages year-round from PortMiami with calls in the Eastern and Western Caribbean, such as Cozumel, Costa Maya, Amber Cove, San Juan, Grand Turk and more.