Brightwell Launches ATM Program Solutions for Maritime Clients

Brightwell has launched its ATM program solutions for maritime clients.

The ATM program solutions offer a cost-effective way for the cruise industry to drive revenue while lowering ATM operation costs, according to a company statement.

“At Brightwell, we understand that there are global economic pressures at play for our customers,” said Randy Long, director of ATMs at Brightwell.

“We are consistently working to optimize and innovate our solutions to provide a full-service partnership. It’s our culture and who we are at the core of Brightwell.”

Brightwell’s ATM program solutions enable organizations to grow revenue while reducing the cost of cash by more than 30 percent.

With the ATM program solutions, cruise line passengers can access cash even in remote locations.

Additionally, the new program uses the strictest security protocols to keep all the ATM and card data secure at all times, the company said.

Maritime clients can choose between the full-service and the self-service models. They each offer the following:

Equipment installation, maintenance and operating support

Processing and settling transactions

Monthly/quarterly reporting metrics to manage the performance of your ATM channel

On-screen marketing ads to cross-sell on-ship experiences and programs

Network connectivity to ensure 24/7 availability

“Working with Brightwell since 2019 has allowed us to move money safely and efficiently to new markets — further expanding our global reach,” said Angela Smith, director of wholesale banknotes at Travelex.

“As a leading supplier of wholesale banknotes, it’s paramount that we continue to build and develop excellent working relationships with organizations like theirs.

“We’ve been working with Brightwell since 2018 after launching Brightwell’s payroll solution Navigator,” added Joanne Siron, director of global payroll and fleet resource support team.