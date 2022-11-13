Azamara Onward Makes Miami Debut

On Monday, December 12, Azamara celebrated the arrival if its newest ship, the Azamara Onward, to Miami’s PortMiami terminal.

A plaque exchange ceremony was held, attended by local government officials, PortMiami leadership team, and Azamara’s shoreside team, according to a company statement.

“Thank you to the Honorable Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Members of the Board of County Commissioners, Miami Dade Beacon Council, and the PortMiami team for joining us to celebrate the very first time Azamara Onward is docking in our hometown,” said Carol Cabezas, president of Azamara.

“As a newly independent company, we have seen tremendous growth in Miami and beyond as we’ve doubled our international shoreside team, and we look forward to what’s to come for Azamara.”

After the celebration, attendees were welcomed to the Azamara Onward’s new Atlas Bar, where guests toasted the special event with destination-inspired cocktails and catering.

The Azamara Onward will set sail on a series of Caribbean voyages starting with a 14-night Caribbean Holiday Voyage departing from Miami, Florida, and visiting Puerto Limon, Costa Rica, Colon, Panama and Oranjestad, Aruba among other destinations.

In January 2023, the Azamara Onward will make its debut in Central and South America, marking the cruise line’s return for the first time since early 2020. In 2024, the ship will return to Florida for its inaugural 155-night World Voyage, departing from Fort Lauderdale and visiting over 40 countries with 22 overnight stays and 27 late nights in port.

“Azamara has been an important part of our local community since its inception in 2007, and we are delighted to now welcome the latest addition to its fleet here in the cruise capital of the world,” added Daniella Levine Cava, Mayor of Miami-Dade County.

“We are ready to welcome Azamara’s guests from all over the world as they embark on their dream vacations.”