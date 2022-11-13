Another Record Day for Royal Caribbean for Cruise Bookings

Royal Caribbean International said it has set another booking record.

This past Black Friday was the cruise line’s single largest booking day in its 53-year history, according to a press release, which marked the third time the record was broken in 2022 and the peak of what is now the brand’s highest volume booking week.

The strong demand and performance demonstrated by the two latest records come on the heels of the first look at the world’s best family vacation, Icon of the Seas, and the record-breaking day reported when the highly anticipated ship opened for bookings 15 months ahead of its January 2024 debut.

“This has been a year for the books at Royal Caribbean International, from the full return of our 26 ships to the first look at Icon of the Seas, the best family vacation in the world,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Every milestone met is an accomplishment achieved, it’s a wonderful start to 2023 and we are excited for what lies ahead. We could not have reached this point without our loyal guests, valued travel advisors and partners, and the Royal Caribbean International team around the world.”

In 2022, the cruise line marked both the single largest booking day and the highest volume booking week in April, which was followed by another record-breaking single day of bookings with the opening of Icon in October.

The announcement of the newest records are celebrated along with a series of major, recent milestones for the brand, including the reveal of Icon as the first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation and the arrival of Wonder of the Seas, the world’s newest wonder, into its year-round home of Port Canaveral, Florida. More about Icon and the cruise line’s new adventures across ships and private destinations will be revealed in the coming months.