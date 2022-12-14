Ambassador Cruise Line Launches Turn of Year Offers

Ambassador Cruise Line is launching its “Turn of Year” offers, applicable for bookings made between December 26, 2022, and January 31, 2023.

The cruise line is offering savings of up to 30 percent on selected cruises from April 2023 through March 2024, according to a press release.

The Turn of Year offers also include savings on drinks package upgrades and gratuities, up to £840 of complimentary onboard credit and low supplements for solo travelers and third and fourth berths among other perks.

Turn of Year offers include: