Ambassador Cruise Line Launches Turn of Year Offers

Ambassador Cruise Line is launching its “Turn of Year” offers, applicable for bookings made between December 26, 2022, and January 31, 2023.
The cruise line is offering savings of up to 30 percent on selected cruises from April 2023 through March 2024, according to a press release.
The Turn of Year offers also include savings on drinks package upgrades and gratuities, up to £840 of complimentary onboard credit and low supplements for solo travelers and third and fourth berths among other perks.
Turn of Year offers include:
- Up to 30 percent off selected 2023/2024 sailings including the Grand Mediterranean Cruise (32 nights), the Arctic Voyage Cruise (17 nights), the Grand Round World Cruise (120 nights) and more.
- Upgrade offers on Drinks Packages for bookings made up to January 31, with 50 percent off the Explorer Package, which includes a selection of standard alcoholic drinks on board; upgrades to the Explorer Package (standard alcoholic drinks) for just £16pppn (normally £33pppn); and upgrades from the Saver Fare to an Ambassador Fare, which includes the Expedition Package (premium alcoholic drinks), for an additional £7.50pppn.
- Up to £840^ Onboard Credit. Starts at outside cabins (category 6) from £10 per cabin per night and increases to £20 per cabin per night for all cabin grades from superior/premium outside (category 9) and above. Guests sailing on the Amazon and West Indies Adventure on Ambition departing on January 18, 2024, who book a superior or premium outside cabin (category 9) will benefit from £840^ onboard credit per cabin.
- Kids go for £99 each for two multi-generational cruises in August 2023 – Summertime Fjordland departing on August 5, 2023 (seven nights) and British Isles and Ireland departing on August 12, (14 nights). All kids booked go for just £99 each.
- Discounts on Solo and additional berth supplements. Up to four grades of cabin are available from as low as 30 percent, with one category (3S) available from just 50 percent. Special low supplements are also available on third and fourth berths – £30pppn on sailings of five nights or less and £40pppn on sailings of six nights or more
- Complimentary ECC tickets when booking any fare for 2023/24, including multi-generational and themed cruises