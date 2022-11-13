Carnival Cruise Line Posts Record Cyber Monday Booking Day

Carnival Cruise Line is looking ahead to a very successful 2023 cruise season after posting a record Cyber Monday booking day on November 28.

This year’s Cyber Monday booking day surpassed the 2019 Cyber Monday by 50 percent, according to the press release.

“The Cyber Monday sale activity showed consumer demand across the fleet, and we were particularly pleased with the booking activity for Carnival Venezia’s new year-round service from New York, and our new extended six-month program for Carnival Magic out of Norfolk,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“Our very successful naming ceremony for Carnival Celebration on November 20 and all the media coverage it generated clearly kept Carnival top of mind as vacationers got started on their holiday shopping yesterday.”

Earlier this year, the company said that the week from March 28 through April 3 was its busiest booking week in the history of Carnival Cruise Line.

Followed by the introduction of Carnival Luminosa in Australia and Carnival Celebration in Miami as well as three additional ships launching in the next 18 months, Carnival Cruise Line expanded its vacation options significantly.