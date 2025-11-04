United Waterways Presents Innovative River Ship Configurator

United Waterways has announced that the future of river cruising is sustainable, modular and can be tailored to specific brands and has presented the River Cruise Configurator.

This tool simplifies new ship construction while opening up new possibilities for layout, service formats and sustainable propulsion systems.

The company also announced that it is introducing unique floating venues on European rivers and is planning further expansion in the MICE sector.

United Waterways said in a press release that the River Cruise Configurator tool combines a catalog with an integrated ordering and service concept. This makes the previously complex newbuilding process transparent, modular and scalable.

Operators are free to choose ship dimensions such as length and number of decks, design cabin layouts individually and flexibly adapt onboard offerings, from restaurants to wellness and fitness areas to entertainment, to their needs and brand positioning.

The first ships of this new generation are scheduled to be launched in 2027 and will be built primarily in the Netherlands.

The concept was honored at the Tourism Innovation Summit in Seville.

According to the press release, a key feature of the configurator is its consistent focus on sustainability. It includes environmentally friendly propulsion technologies such as batteries, methanol and dual fuel.

Dr Sascha Gill, CEO of United Waterways, said: “With our newest vessels and our retrofitting program, our partners will be able to achieve Net Zero long before 2040.”

“United, we will be able to swiftly decarbonize beyond 25 percent of the European River Fleet through innovation and in cooperation with national and EU–level funding programs,” added Gill.

At the WTM in London, the company will present its innovations, including the blueprint for the Oceandiva Nova, which has been operating in the Netherlands for over a year.

The company added that with its Floating Venues, it is developing new event locations on the water. Traditional locations include Cologne with the KD and Dresden, with the world’s oldest and largest fleet of paddle steamers, the WEIßE FLOTTE SACHSEN.

Another platform is in preparation with the Oceandiva Mediterranean, for cities such as Barcelona, Cannes, Ibiza and Athens.

Gill said: “We are seeing a sharp increase in demand for unconventional event formats on the water. Further sustainable platforms are already in the planning stage and will complement our existing offering in a targeted manner.”