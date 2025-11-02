the world claims best ship wine list 2025 award

The World, Residences at Sea has been awarded “Best Ship Wine List” in the world for the 11th consecutive year by The World of Fine Wine (WFW) magazine.

The company said in a press release that the announcement was made at the WFW’s World’s Best Wine Lists Awards 2025 by Editor-in-Chief and Chair of the judges, Neil Beckett, and WFW Food Editor and World’s Best Wine Lists judge, Francis Percival.

The event was held at an awards dinner at London’s The Savoy Hotel.

“This recognition by one of the world’s leading wine magazines is an honor,” said The World’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Linda Schultes, who accepted the award.

“We are grateful to be recognized by The World of Fine Wine for 11 years running. It is truly a testament to the dedication and expertise of the World’s beverage managers and sommeliers for creating an exceptional wine list,” added Schultes.

“We thank our residents for their ongoing support and encouragement, which inspires our beverage team to innovate and elevate the wine experience onboard.”

“Thanks to our global itinerary, we source wines locally, building an expansive collection in our cellars and wine vaults,” she added. “Our wine list reflects the ship’s global journey and the special relationships that we have with renowned winemakers worldwide.”

The World houses a wine list featuring over 1,200 labels from 22 countries, 34 labels of sake, a cellar capacity of 15,000 bottles, as well as over 300 spirits.

According to Beverage Manager Leandro Alves, the World’s wine program rivals the finest cellars on land.

“In 2024, the ship launched The World Barrel Program, debuting its inaugural vintage: The Journey,” he added.

“Crafted by Viniv, owned by the Cazes family of Château Lynch-Bages, this exclusive 2022 Bordeaux blend (80 percent Cabernet Sauvignon, with Merlot and Cabernet Franc) is sourced from Bordeaux’s finest appellations.”

In support of the community’s focus on health and wellness, The World introduced a curated list of non-alcoholic wines last year.

According to the press release, sustainability also remains a key aspect of its wine program, which also features biodynamic and organic wines.

Image: Percival and Schultes