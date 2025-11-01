Seabourn Announces Expedition Team for 2025-26 Antarctica Voyages

Seabourn has unveiled the expedition teams who will guide guests on voyages to Antarctica during the 2025-26 season aboard the Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit.

Each ship will host a hand-selected team of 23 experts, including ornithologists, marine biologists, historians, oceanographers and geologists.

“Expeditions with Seabourn are where luxury meets adventure, and our expedition teams are at the heart of that experience,” said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn.

“We’ve carefully curated a group of world-class experts, each selected for their depth of knowledge, engaging presence, and passion for exploration. Their storytelling and expertise turn every landing, Zodiac ride and onboard lecture into unforgettable moments of discovery,” added Tamis.

Throughout each sailing, Seabourn’s expedition team will guide guests on Zodiac landings and explorations, share insights during lectures and conversations and offer interpretation during wildlife encounters and kayaking excursions.

Submarine pilots will also take guests beneath the surface in the ships’ custom-built U-Boat Worx Cruise Sub 7 submarines.

The company said in a press release that Seabourn’s expedition teams comprise more than 80 professionals from around the world, each bringing unique expertise and passion.

The expedition team professionals include the following:

Expedition Leaders

Luciano “Luqui” Bernacchi

Fridrik P. Fridriksson

Chris Clarke

Dominic “Dom” Del Rosario, and

Juan Restrepo.

Submarine Team

Merel Dalebout, and

Isaac Yebra

Photographers

John Shedwick, and

Harry Rogers.

Kayak Guides

Robert Egelstaff, and

Brandon Payne.

Naturalists

Brent Houston

Paul Niles, and

River Niles.

Lecturer

Will Wagstaff

Zodiac Drivers

Gabor Zsolt Tamasi

Gillelli Benkarim, and

Emily Fosbery.

According to the press release, between November 2025 and March 2026 and again from November 2026 through March 2027, the Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit will offer a collection of Antarctic expeditions.

These include the 11-day “The Great White Continent”, 13-day “Antarctica Exploration,” and 21-day “Antarctica, South Georgia and Falkland Islands” voyages.

Seabourn said that each sailing includes a pre-cruise hotel stay in Buenos Aires and roundtrip charter flights to Ushuaia, where the adventure begins.

Guests will explore some of the most breathtaking and remote destinations on Earth, with potential landings at the Lemaire Channel, Deception Island and Neko Harbor, featuring glaciers and towering icebergs.

Every guest receives a complimentary Helly Hansen PolarShield parka with a removable insulated liner and a WaterShield waterproof backpack.