Port Canaveral Welcomes Celebrity Apex as Newest Addition

Port Canaveral added a new option to its homeported fleet with the arrival today of the Celebrity Apex which kicks off a winter schedule of seven-night sailings to The Bahamas and Caribbean.

The Celebrity Apex, the brand’s second Edge-class vessel, replaces the Celebrity Equinox, which launched the cruise line’s first-ever schedule from Port Canaveral last year.

The arrival festivities included a traditional plaque exchange led by Canaveral Port Authority Commissioner Kevin Markey and Celebrity Apex Captain Panagiotis Skylogiannis on board.

“Celebrity Cruises’ inaugural season from Port Canaveral was hugely successful and we’re thrilled to welcome home the stunning Celebrity Apex to our Port,” said Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO. “We have a great partnership with Celebrity Cruises and very proud of their success here that continues to contribute economic value to our Port community and beyond.”

Port Canaveral is the world’s second busiest cruise port and one of the most popular drive-to markets, the port said in a press release, adding that approximately 75 percent of guests sailing from Port Canaveral drive to their cruise.