NYCEDC Expands Shore Power in Brooklyn

New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) has announced the expansion of shore power infrastructure at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal (BCT), which allows more ships to connect to shore power and reduce cruise ship emissions when docked.

The improvements have facilitated new connections for MSC’s Meraviglia, which connected for the first time this past weekend, and for Princess Cruises’ Enchanted Princess on August 30, 2025.

MSC joins Cunard and Princess Cruises, which both began regularly connecting.

The expansion of shore power at BCT also comes as NYCEDC finalizes the Manhattan Cruise Terminal (MCT) Master Plan to redevelop, modernize and bring shore power to the site.

NYCEDC said in a press release that the connection was made possible through the deployment of a Mobile Cable Positioning System acquired earlier in the year and additional connection points along the length of the berth.

NYCEDC President and CEO Andrew Kimball said: “MSC Cruises’ shore power connection this past weekend – and the connections of Cunard and Princess cruise ships in recent months – delivers on years of community feedback and marks a major step in electrifying New York’s waterfront,” added Kimball.

“We’re proud to see shore power expanding across U.S. ports, including here in New York,” said Lynn Torrent, president of MSC Cruises, North America.

“MSC Cruises is committed to connecting whenever the technology is available as part of our ongoing efforts to reduce emissions and reach net zero emissions,” added Torrent.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: “We applaud NYCEDC for expanding shore power at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal and demonstrating the kind of bold, future-focused leadership that moves our industry forward. We’re eager to plug in during even more calls to New York as we continue advancing our focus on reducing emissions toward our aspiration of net zero emissions.”

NYCEDC said the cruise industry remains a major economic engine for New York City, welcoming nearly 1.5 million passengers in 2024 through the Manhattan and Brooklyn Cruise Terminals.

The new shore power infrastructure at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal comes as NYCEDC doubles down on investments to modernize the Brooklyn waterfront.

In September, the Brooklyn Marine Terminal (BMT) Task Force approved a vision plan to transform BMT into a fully electric, modern maritime port and a vibrant mixed-use community. The plan will also include the redevelopment of the cruise terminal.