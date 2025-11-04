Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Q3 2025 Results

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and provided guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.

Highlights

Achieved a quarterly record with total revenue of $2.9 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 5% versus third quarter of 2024. GAAP net income was $419.3 million, with EPS of $0.86.

Delivered Adjusted EBITDA of $1.019 billion, exceeding guidance. Adjusted Net Income of $596 million was above guidance of $571 million. Adjusted EPS was $1.20, exceeding guidance of $1.14, and an increase of 17% versus third quarter of 2024.

Company reiterates full year 2025 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA guidance while increasing Adjusted EPS guidance.

Completed a series of strategic capital market transactions, reducing shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis by approximately 38.1 million, or ~7.5%, strengthening our capital structure by removing all secured notes, reducing interest expense and extending the debt maturity profile of the refinanced debt, while keeping Net Leverage essentially neutral.

Launched loyalty status honoring program, enabling guests to have their loyalty status honored across all three of our cruise brands.

“We delivered another record-breaking quarter, with strong performance across all brands. These results highlight the strength of our business, the broad appeal of our multi-brand portfolio, and the outstanding execution by our teams both shoreside and shipboard,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

“As we move into the fourth quarter, we are seeing the benefits of our strategic focus on Caribbean itineraries, which are attracting more families to the Norwegian brand, and we expect this to continue into 2026 with Load Factor exceeding 2024 levels. In addition, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises continue to capitalize on sustained demand for luxury travel, supported by our strategy to elevate both brands firmly within the luxury and ultra-luxury space.”

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Generated record total revenue of $2.9 billion, a 5% increase compared to third quarter of 2024, primarily driven by higher Capacity Days and strong demand, partially offset by lower air program participation, which also reduced air-related costs, mainly due to changes in itinerary mix. GAAP net income was $419.3 million compared to $474.9 million in the prior year, with EPS of $0.86.

Gross margin per Capacity Day increased 1.9% versus 2024 on an as reported basis and increased 2.1% on a Constant Currency basis. Net Yield increased approximately 1.6% on an as reported basis and 1.5% on a Constant Currency basis, in-line with guidance of ~1.5%.

Gross Cruise Costs per Capacity Day was approximately $302, compared to $314 in the prior year. Adjusted Net Cruise Cost excluding Fuel per Capacity Day was approximately $156 on an as reported and $155 on a Constant Currency basis, and was up 0.5% on an as reported basis and was essentially flat on a Constant Currency basis compared to $155 in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% to $1.019 billion, compared to $931 million in 2024, exceeding guidance of $1.015 billion. Adjusted EPS was $1.20, exceeding guidance of $1.14.

Total debt was $14.5 billion. Net Leverage was 5.4x at September 30, 2025, a 0.1x increase from June 30, 2025 primarily due to the delivery of Oceania Allura.

2025 Outlook

The Company reaffirmed Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income full year 2025 guidance metrics. A summary of the updated full year guidance is provided below:

2025 full year Net Yield guidance on a Constant Currency basis is expected to increase approximately 2.4-2.5% versus 2024.

2025 Adjusted Net Cruise Cost excluding Fuel per Capacity Day is expected to grow approximately 0.75% on a Constant Currency basis versus 2024.

2025 full year Adjusted EBITDA guidance is unchanged and expected to be approximately $2.72 billion.

Adjusted Operational EBITDA Margin guidance for the full year 2025 is unchanged and expected to be approximately 37%, a 150 basis point increase versus 2024.

Full year Adjusted Net Income guidance is reiterated at approximately $1.045 billion. Adjusted EPS guidance is expected to be $2.10 compared to previous guidance of $2.05.

Net Leverage guidance is expected to end the year at ~5.3x compared to previous guidance of ~5.2x.

The Company remains committed to achieving its 2026 Charting the Course financial targets.

Booking Environment Update

The Company continues to experience healthy consumer demand across its portfolio of three brands for the balance of 2025 and into 2026, with record bookings made in the third quarter, including strong demand for its Caribbean sailings. As a result, the Company remains well positioned within its optimal range for its forward 12-month booked position. Occupancy for the third quarter of 2025 was 106.4%, exceeding guidance of ~105.5%.

Liquidity and Financial Position

The Company is committed to prioritizing efforts to optimize its balance sheet and reduce Net Leverage. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had total debt of $14.5 billion and Net Debt of $14.4 billion. Net Leverage increased by approximately 0.1x compared to June 30, 2025, ending the quarter at 5.4x, primarily due to the delivery of Oceania Allura.

At quarter-end, liquidity was $1.8 billion including approximately $166.8 million of cash and cash equivalents and $1.6 billion of availability under our Revolving Loan Facility.

“In September, we successfully completed a series of strategic capital market transactions that significantly enhanced our financial flexibility,” said Mark A. Kempa, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “We refinanced the majority of our 2027 Exchangeable Notes, extending our debt maturity profile and reducing our shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis by approximately 38.1 million shares while remaining essentially Net Leverage neutral. Additionally, we refinanced approximately $2.0 billion of debt, which included replacing approximately $1.8 billion of secured debt with unsecured debt. As a result, all of our secured notes were eliminated from our capital structure. These strategic transactions underscore our continued focus on optimizing our capital structure, improving collateral utilization and supporting our long-term growth trajectory.”

Outlook and Guidance

In addition to announcing the results for the third quarter 2025, the Company also provided guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, along with accompanying sensitivities, subject to changes in the broad macroeconomic environment. The Company does not provide certain estimated future results on a GAAP basis because the Company is unable to predict, with reasonable certainty, the future movement of foreign exchange rates or the future impact of certain gains and charges. These items are uncertain and will depend on several factors, including industry conditions, and could be material to the Company’s results computed in accordance with GAAP. The Company has not provided reconciliations between the Company’s 2025 guidance and the most directly comparable GAAP measures because it would be too difficult to prepare a reliable U.S. GAAP quantitative reconciliation without unreasonable effort.