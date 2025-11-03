NCLH Donates Up to $100,000 for Hurricane Relief Efforts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) has announced a donation of up to $100,000 to support relief efforts following Hurricane Melissa.

The company said in a press release that it will immediately donate $50,000 to the American Red Cross and will match up to an additional $50,000 in both employee and public contributions.

The funds will be used where they are needed most in coordination with the global Red Cross network.

“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by Hurricane Melissa,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

“The Caribbean region holds a special place in our hearts, and we must stand with our communities in times of need. Through our Sail & Sustain program, we’re proud to support the American Red Cross in delivering vital relief and helping families recover,” added Sommer.

The donation is part of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ global sustainability program, Sail & Sustain, and builds on one of its five pillars, “Strengthening Communities,” which aims to support the communities where it operates.

“We are deeply grateful to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings for their generous support of Hurricane Melissa,” said Krista Coletti, American Red Cross Regional CEO. “This contribution will help communities impacted by Hurricane Melissa.”