MXP Showcases MXP365 Smart Messaging for Cruise

MXP has put its new communication channel, fully integrated into the MXP365 Digital Guest Journey in the spotlight, highlighting that the tool is available pre-cruise, onboard and post-cruise.

The MXP365 Messaging solution will provide guests with timely updates, tailored information and personalized promotions through the MXP365 app, MXP iTV and MXP digital signage.

The aim of the tool is to empower cruise lines to engage guests instantly.

“Besides MXP365 Messaging unlocking new revenue opportunities, the ships benefit from enhanced operational capabilities,” said Nancy Schwarze, product owner of MXP365.

The company said in a press release that cruise lines often face fragmented systems, delayed updates and missed chances to connect with guests.

According to the press release, the tool features AI-driven recommendations and instant promotions that encourage guests to engage in activities and onboard experiences.

The MXP365 Digital Guest Journey is offered as a cloud-based or on-premise solution.

Benefits include: