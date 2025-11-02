Marella Announces 2027 Electric Sunsets 80s vs 90s Cruise

Marella Cruises has announced the return of its adults-only themed cruise, “Electric Sunsets 80s vs 90s.”

Chris Hackney, CEO at Marella Cruises, said: “We are excited to be announcing the launch of our themed cruise for 2027. The return of the hotly anticipated ‘Electric Sunsets’ is exciting for our loyal cruise customers and new cruise customers alike.”

“With the battle of 80s vs 90s music taking center stage in this year’s edition, we know through market research and customer feedback that these eras of music will bring back nostalgia to our cruisers, as well as giving customers a chance to see some top stars perform onboard,” added Hackney.

The themed cruise will set sail in April 2027 and will offer guests an ultimate music showdown at sea. Electric Sunsets will be on sale from October 30, 2025.

Marella said in a press release that the cruise returns for its sixth year and will allow customers to relive the iconic hits of both decades while enjoying a star-studded line-up of performers from the era.

The headline acts will be announced early next year.

The three-night themed adult-only cruise on the Marella Discovery takes place from Wednesday, April 28, 2027, to Saturday, May 1, 2027. The cruise will set sail from Palma, calling at Valencia and Ibiza, and will finish in Palma.

The company added that, for those looking to extend their stay, customers can opt for a limited-availability cruise-and-stay package from a range of Majorca-based hotels, including Alua Soul Mallorca Resort, Astoria Playa Hotel and Hotel Son Matias Beach.

Prices for the cruise start from £799 per person.