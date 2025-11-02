Madeira Ports Go Digital with Quay Reservation Management Platform

The Ports of Madeira have announced that they are taking a step towards complete digitalization.

The Administration of the Ports of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (APRAM), overseen by the Regional Secretariat for Economy, is in the final stages of launching a new quay reservation management platform for cruise ship calls.

This fully digital solution brings significant benefits in efficiency, transparency, communication and data security for both APRAM and shipping agents, who will now have a single channel to request quay reservations for cruise ships, APRAM said in a press release.

“With this new tool, APRAM aims to streamline a process that until now was handled manually and on paper,” said Paula Cabaco, chair of the board of directors of the Ports of Madeira.

She highlighted the “enhanced transparency” as one of the platform’s main advantages.

“Every step of the quay reservation process will now be traceable and auditable, from the initial request to the final decision,” Cabaco added.

According to the press release, Cabaco presented the new system at the XI Congress of AGEPOR, the Portuguese Shipping Agents Association, held in Almancil.

“Currently, we are manually managing 977 quay reservations for cruise ships, extending through the end of 2029, without any digital tool,” explained APRAM’s chair.

The new platform offers additional functionality to the entire port community by synchronizing the sharing of reservation and operational planning information.

APRAM added that during the peak cruise season, the Ports of Madeira often receive more quay reservation requests than available spaces. This platform will enhance transparency and communication with cruise lines.

“We neither like nor want to refuse reservations, but sometimes we must due to limited space. This system will help us communicate more effectively with the cruise companies,” said Cabaco.

The investment in the new platform totals €41,250 and is part of Project P4.14 (Creation of Port Community System, Sub-investment C19-i05.01) Digital Transition of the Public Administration of the Autonomous Region of Madeira, within the framework of the Recovery and Resilience Plan.