Lindblad Reports 2025 Q3 Financial Results

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings has reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Natalya Leahy, Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our latest quarter is a testament to our great team and disciplined focus on strategic priorities and unforgettable guest experiences. Both our land and marine segments grew strongly with overall corporate revenue up 17% and a new record level of adjusted EBITDA while achieving highest ever measured guest satisfaction scores. Finally, the excellent work done to strengthen our balance sheet positions us for durable and profitable growth well into 2030.”

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Tour Revenues

Third quarter tour revenues of $240.2 million increased $34.2 million, or 17%, as compared to the same period in 2024.

The increase was driven by a $16.3 million increase at the Lindblad segment and a $17.9 million increase at the Land Experiences segment.

Lindblad segment tour revenues of $137.6 million increased $16.3 million, or 13%, compared to the third quarter a year ago primarily due to a 9% increase in net yield per available guest night to $1,314 driven by higher pricing and an increase in occupancy to 88% from 82% in the third quarter a year ago.

Land Experiences tour revenues of $102.6 million increased $17.9 million, or 21%, compared to the third quarter a year ago primarily due to operating additional trips and higher pricing.

Net Income

Net loss available to stockholders for the third quarter was $49 thousand, $0.00 per diluted share, as compared with net income available to stockholders of $21.3 million, $0.36 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024. The $21.4 million decrease primarily reflects $23.5 million in debt refinancing expenses and a $4.2 million decrease in the income tax benefit recorded during the quarter, partially offset by improved operating results, including a $1.8 million benefit related to employee retention tax credits received.

Adjusted EBITDA

Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $57.3 million increased $11.4 million as compared to the same period in 2024 driven by a $6.5 million increase at the Lindblad segment and $4.9 million at the Land Experiences segment.

Lindblad segment Adjusted EBITDA of $32.8 million increased $6.5 million as compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to increased tour revenues and employee retention tax credits, partially offset by higher royalties and commission expense related to the increased revenues and royalty rates per the National Geographic agreement.

Land Experiences segment Adjusted EBITDA of $24.5 million increased $4.9 million as compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to increased tour revenues, partially offset by increased operating and personnel costs and higher marketing spend to drive future growth.