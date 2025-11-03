Las Palmas Cruise Port Installs Three New Boarding Bridges

Las Palmas Cruise Port has announced that it has installed three new passenger boarding bridges designed and manufactured by Milán Port Equipment.

The installations will strengthen the capacity and modernization of the terminal’s operations.

The new bridges, entirely produced in Almeria and transported to Gran Canaria already assembled by sea, represent a step forward in accessibility, safety and operational efficiency, the port said in a press release.

In total, two bridges have been installed in the Santa Catalina Poniente area, connected to a fixed walkway measuring 220 meters, and another in Santa Catalina Naciente, measuring 140 meters.

According to the port, the bridges meet the highest technical and safety standards, in accordance with national and international regulations on design, accessibility and occupational risk prevention.

Each bridge is equipped with:

A triple-redundant safety system

Online monitoring from the terminal

Surveillance cameras

Anemometers

Fire detection systems

Alarms, and

Automatic anchoring devices, ensuring stable and safe operation even under adverse weather conditions.

According to the port, the new design provides a more comfortable, safe and pleasant boarding experience, featuring spacious and bright interiors, along with safety glass panels and clear passenger information signage.

Their structures also provide smooth ramps and adjustable access points to facilitate passenger flow and minimize obstacles.

The bridges can be adapted to any cruise ship, with adjustable heights ranging from two to 14 meters above the quay.

The project highlights efficiency and sustainability, incorporating clean energy systems, natural ventilation and maximum use of sunlight. The port added that a detailed study of local climate conditions was carried out to optimize the performance and durability of the structures.