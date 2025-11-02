HX and University of Tasmania Expand Education Program

HX Expeditions has announced the global expansion of its education partnership with the University of Tasmania (UTAS) and its Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies (IMAS).

Iain McNeill, chief operating officer of HX, said: “This collaboration continues to transform expedition cruising. By combining exploration with structured, university-backed learning, we’re helping guests become informed ambassadors for the planet and reaffirming HX’s leadership in mindful, science-based travel.”

Professor Nicole Webster, executive director of the Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, said: “The global expansion of our partnership with HX reflects our shared commitment to education, sustainability and science.”

“Together with HX, we’re turning the world’s most remote destinations into living classrooms, where travelers can deepen their understanding and contribute to global sustainability awareness,” added Webster.

The planned expansion begins with the launch of new Arctic Introductory Courses in 2026, featuring programs for Alaska, Arctic Canada, Greenland, Iceland, the Northwest Passage and Svalbard.

The Arctic rollout extends the program to Svalbard, where the company pioneered expedition cruising in 1896.

HX said that the collaboration builds on the aHX-UTAS Antarctica Pre-Departure Course, the world’s first university-developed program designed to educate Antarctic passengers.

Building on its success, HX and UTAS will now extend the concept from pole to pole through a series of destination-specific programs.

The company said in a press release that the rollout of the program across all HX destinations marks the next evolution of the HX-UTAS partnership.

Planning is underway for introductory courses covering Greenland, Alaska, the Northwest Passage and Arctic Canada, followed by programs for Iceland and Svalbard.

The courses are expected to launch in 2026, subject to final planning.

Developed by leading UTAS and IMAS academics in collaboration with HX’s Chief Scientist, Dr Verena Meraldi, the courses will offer flexible, online pre-departure learning experiences that combine content, live sessions and expert insights.

“The success of our Antarctica program showed how eager travelers are to understand the environments they explore. Expanding these learning opportunities across all HX destinations gives our guests a deeper, more meaningful connection to the world around them,” Meraldi said.

Additional collaborations with other universities will support the development of location-specific materials.

According to the press release, the program blends immersive learning with real-world experiences. Upon completion, guests will receive an official University of Tasmania certificate.

