gph awarded 30 year concession for ferrol cruise port

Global Ports Holding (GPH) has announced that it was awarded a 30-year concession for the operation of the Ferrol Cruise Port, located in the inner port of Ferrol, Spain.

The concession was granted to GPH following a competitive tender process launched by the Port Authority of Ferrol–San Cibrao (Autoridad Portuaria de Ferrol–San Cibrao).

The transaction’s closing is subject to the successful execution of the concession agreement.

During the concession period, a new terminal building will be constructed on the outer jetty.

GPH said in a statement that the first phase will comprise a 480-square-meter building, followed by an expansion to 980 square meters in the second phase, expected to be completed in 2031.

Mehmet Kutman, chairman and CEO of Global Ports Holding, said: “Ferrol represents an important milestone in our continued expansion across Spain and the Atlantic region.”

“We look forward to investing in a modern cruise terminal that will elevate the guest experience and support the long-term growth of the destination,” added Kutman.

According to GPH, Ferrol is strategically located on the northwest coast of Spain, along key Atlantic cruise routes connecting Northern Europe, the Iberian Peninsula and the Canary Islands.

This project will strengthen GPH’s presence in Spain, where Ferrol will become its 10th port, while enhancing its footprint in the wider Atlantic region alongside its existing operations in Málaga, Las Palmas, Casablanca and Lisbon.

Under the agreement, GPH will invest in the construction of a modern, open-access terminal designed to serve all cruise lines, shipping agents, and passenger service providers.

The terminal will include dedicated areas for passenger check-in, luggage handling, and guidance services, with additional mobile facilities to accommodate ships berthing farther from the main building.

GPH added that, through leveraging its global operating expertise and strong relationships with cruise lines, Ferrol Cruise Port is expected to experience significant growth in cruise traffic.

The number of passengers is projected to increase from approximately 23,000 in 2026 to around 80,000 by 2034 under GPH’s management.