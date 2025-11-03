Exploris to Cease Operations After Entering Liquidation

Exploris Expeditions & Cruises was placed under liquidation by a commercial court in France and will cease its operations on Nov. 7, 2025.

According to reports in the French media, the cruise line wasn’t able to present a viable recovery plan after being placed in receivership in early October.

The French had company operated the Exploris One on expedition itineraries to remote and polar regions.

Previously in service for Silversea as the Silver Explorer, the 1989-built vessel is currently laid up at the port of Las Palmas in Spain’s Canary Islands.

L’Echo Touristique reported that all future cruises scheduled to be operated by the 132-guest ship are now cancelled.

The French newspaper added that the company made “sustained efforts” in recent months, which included seeking new financial partners, developing a recovery plan and submitting takeover bids.

“The court considered that the proposals received were not sufficiently developed to justify extending the observation period initiated last September,” Exploris explained in a statement.

The company is now reportedly closing its offices in the coming days, resulting in the departure of nearly 40 land-based employees.

According to TourMag, the Nantes Commercial Court decided to place Exploris into liquidation on Oct. 29, 2025.

“This decision therefore entails the definitive cessation of our activities on Nov. 7, 2025,” the company was quoted as stating.

In a statement reproduced by the French tourism news source, Exploris’ team thanked its partners and clients.

“Beyond the economic aspect, Exploris was above all a human adventure,” the company noted while acknowledging the consequences of its liquidation.

“Thanks to the trust and support of its distributors, Exploris was truly beginning to establish itself as a unique brand in maritime travel, combining authenticity, comfort and discovery,” the statement continued.

“We are fully aware of the consequences this decision may have for our clients and those of our partners, and we offer them our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience it will cause.”

Exploris noted that its teams remain available to assist with administrative procedures until the closure of its offices.

“We are deeply sorry that we cannot honor our commitments and that this wonderful collaboration is coming to an end in this way.”

As previously reported by Cruise Industry News, Exploris was facing financial problems after the cancellation of a long-term charter contract.