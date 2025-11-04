De Wave Announces Four Acquisitions

The Wave Group has announced that it has strengthened its growth strategy and external expansion with the acquisition of IVM, Electrical Marine, O.M. Project and Cantieri Navali San Carlo.

Riccardo Pompili, CEO, said: “The transactions are part of our long-term strategy of growth through external lines, aimed at creating the Italian shipbuilding supply chain hub.”

“We can now cover every stage of design, production, assembly and installation for the cruise and yachting industries. Our investment and partnership strategy is also strongly focused on empowering the management teams that have driven the success of their companies and who will play a central role in our ambitious development plan for the future,” added Pompili.

Companies that have joined the group include:

IVM: Cruise ship outfitting and furnishing. Founded in 1996. Headquartered in Padua

Electrical Marine: Electrical and electronic systems segment for the marine industry. Established in 1980, based and manufactures in Turin, with service and operational branches in Savona and Varazze

M. Project: Metal carpentry and electro-actuated systems for the marine sector. Headquartered in Turin, and

Cantieri Navali San Carlo: Construction of pleasure and sports boats. Based in Turin.

De Wave Group said in a press release that the strategic transactions align with its medium-to-long-term plan to control the entire production process, creating managerial, operational and economic synergies.

The goal is to broaden the group’s perimeter and further consolidate its position as a global general contractor across all shipbuilding segments of the Blue Economy.

To support the development of the newly integrated companies, De Wave has launched a €50 million investment plan based on three key pillars:

The expansion of production facilities to meet rising demand from the cruise sector

Investments in new equipment and technological development, aimed at streamlining production and fulfilling the growing order portfolio, and

Further external growth through acquisitions that add value to the group.

On the recruiting front, the plan foresees approximately 150 new hires over the coming years.

De Wave said it consolidates its role as a global general contractor with international operations spanning seven production sites and 12 offices in nine countries, employing over 1,400 professionals.

These resources will enable the group to achieve consolidated revenues of €450 million by the end of 2025.