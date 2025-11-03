Cunard’s Transatlantic Fashion Week Returns Aboard Queen Mary 2

Cunard announced that some of the world’s most celebrated names in fashion are sailing on the Queen Mary 2 this week as the ship hosts the return of “Transatlantic Fashion Week.”

According to the company, the event is its first “Transatlantic Fashion Week” since 2019.

The Queen Mary 2 departed New York for Southampton on October 31, with Christian Siriano headlining the voyage. Cunard noted that Siriano’s designs have been worn by global stars such as Lady Gaga, Oprah, Julia Roberts and others.

Cunard said in a press release that Siriano will oversee two exclusive runway shows in the Queens Room before sharing insights from his career during a Q&A session in the Royal Court Theatre.

Also onboard for the voyage is legendary designer Bob Mackie, renowned for dressing icons such as Cher, Diana Ross, Madonna and Miley Cyrus.

Guests onboard have the opportunity to view selected pieces from his personal archive, curated for this crossing.

In addition, supermodel, advocate and entrepreneur Coco Rocha will be onboard, offering guests insight into her 20-year career in the fashion industry.

With over 100 magazine covers to her name, Rocha has worked with the world’s leading photographers and walked for fashion houses from Chanel, Louis Vuitton, John Galliano and Prada to Jean Paul Gaultier, Armani and Marc Jacobs.

Image: Christopher Ison