Cunard Unveils 110 New Luxury Itineraries Including World Voyages

Cunard has announced the launch of its latest program of luxury voyages with 110 new itineraries across its fleet, visiting 97 destinations in 47 countries between October 2027 and May 2028.

The new program offers guests new itineraries including 52 UNESCO World Heritage sites, 22 overnight port calls and 23 late-evening departures.

Cunard said in a press release that among the highlights are two World Voyages. The Queen Anne will embark on a 111-night Western Circumnavigation, while the Queen Elizabeth heads East for her 113-night adventure. Both voyages depart in January 2028.

The program also includes six maiden calls for the Queen Anne, including Lautoka, Fiji and Halong Bay, Vietnam.

The Queen Elizabeth will also make maiden calls to St. George’s in Grenada, Kingstown in St. Vincent and Durban in South Africa.

Cunard added that travelers benefit from a 10 percent early booking discount on their ocean escape when booking a Cunard Early Saver or Cunard Fare before December 17, 2025.

Queen Anne

The ship will offer a host of short voyages in 2028, as well as her World Voyage, offering overnight calls in cities including Los Angeles, Sydney, Hong Kong and Cape Town.

Highlights include extended time in Honolulu, Durban, and Port Elizabeth, as well as calls to Laem Chabang (tours to Bangkok) and Halong Bay in Vietnam.

Queen Mary 2

The ship will offer a mix of transatlantic crossings, Caribbean sailings and the chance to see the Northern Lights in Norway.

One itinerary will see the ship embark on a 14-night Western Mediterranean voyage scheduled during the UK Easter holidays.

Queen Elizabeth

In 2028, the Queen Elizabeth will head east on a 113-night adventure, exploring Africa, Australasia, the Pacific Islands and the Americas, as well as shorter itineraries.

Highlights include overnight calls to Cape Town, Yokohama (tours to Tokyo), Sydney and Honolulu, with 14-night Caribbean itineraries from Miami.

Queen Victoria

UK guests can sail directly from Southampton on the Queen Victoria in 2028 to destinations across Europe and beyond.

She will sail a seven-night voyage to Spain and Portugal over the UK February half-term school holidays and a new 28-night “Atlantic Islands Discovery” voyage.

Bookings open for Cunard World Club members from 02:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, and for the general public from 02:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.