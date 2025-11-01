Costa Offers Lowest Season Fares with Black Friday Sale

Costa Cruises has announced its Black Friday season offers, providing North American cruisers savings on bookings for select departures from November 20025 through May 2026 to Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, the Canary Islands, and South America.

The company said that the offers start at just $52 per person, per day when reserved by November 30, 2025.

Featured cruises in the Black Friday sale are offered across eight ships in the fleet for inside, outside and balcony cabins. Itineraries include a variety of regions and lengths.

“Costa’s Black Friday event brings together the best of both worlds: unforgettable destinations and exceptional value,” said Priscilla Reyes, Costa Cruises’ head of sales for North America.

“From the Mediterranean to the Caribbean, guests can enjoy our signature Italian style and hospitality at prices that make planning a dream vacation easier and more affordable than ever. We’re launching the sale now to give travelers an early start to their Black Friday shopping,” added Reyes.

The Black Friday Sale is available for the following regions:

Northern Europe

Ships: The Costa Diadema and Costa Favolosa

Departure ports: Kiel and Hamburg, Germany; and Copenhagen, Denmark

Length of cruises: Seven and 14 days

Dates: May 2026

South America

Ships: The Costa Diadema and Costa Favolosa

Departure ports: Buenos Aires; Argentina and Santos, Brazil

Length of cruises: Ranging from three to nine days

Dates: November 2025 to April 2026

Mediterranean

Ships: The Costa Deliziosa, Costa Fascinosa, Costa Favolosa, Costa Fortuna, Costa Pacifica, Costa Smeralda and Costa Toscana

Departure ports: Civitavecchia, Rome; Genoa, Trieste, Savona and Venice, Italy; Barcelona, Spain; Marseille, France; Athens, Greece; and Istanbul, Turkey

Length of cruises: Ranging from two to 12 days

Dates: November 2025 to May 2026

Caribbean

Ships: The Costa Fascinosa and Costa Pacifica

Departure ports: La Romana and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Length of cruises: Seven days

Dates: December 2025 to March 2026

Canary Islands