Costa Offers Lowest Season Fares with Black Friday Sale

Costa Cruises has announced its Black Friday season offers, providing North American cruisers savings on bookings for select departures from November 20025 through May 2026 to Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, the Canary Islands, and South America.
The company said that the offers start at just $52 per person, per day when reserved by November 30, 2025.
Featured cruises in the Black Friday sale are offered across eight ships in the fleet for inside, outside and balcony cabins. Itineraries include a variety of regions and lengths.
“Costa’s Black Friday event brings together the best of both worlds: unforgettable destinations and exceptional value,” said Priscilla Reyes, Costa Cruises’ head of sales for North America.
“From the Mediterranean to the Caribbean, guests can enjoy our signature Italian style and hospitality at prices that make planning a dream vacation easier and more affordable than ever. We’re launching the sale now to give travelers an early start to their Black Friday shopping,” added Reyes.
The Black Friday Sale is available for the following regions:
Northern Europe
- Ships: The Costa Diadema and Costa Favolosa
- Departure ports: Kiel and Hamburg, Germany; and Copenhagen, Denmark
- Length of cruises: Seven and 14 days
- Dates: May 2026
South America
- Ships: The Costa Diadema and Costa Favolosa
- Departure ports: Buenos Aires; Argentina and Santos, Brazil
- Length of cruises: Ranging from three to nine days
- Dates: November 2025 to April 2026
Mediterranean
- Ships: The Costa Deliziosa, Costa Fascinosa, Costa Favolosa, Costa Fortuna, Costa Pacifica, Costa Smeralda and Costa Toscana
- Departure ports: Civitavecchia, Rome; Genoa, Trieste, Savona and Venice, Italy; Barcelona, Spain; Marseille, France; Athens, Greece; and Istanbul, Turkey
- Length of cruises: Ranging from two to 12 days
- Dates: November 2025 to May 2026
Caribbean
- Ships: The Costa Fascinosa and Costa Pacifica
- Departure ports: La Romana and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
- Length of cruises: Seven days
- Dates: December 2025 to March 2026
Canary Islands
- Ship: The Costa Fortuna
- Departure port: Las Palmas, Canary Islands
- Length of cruises: Seven days
- Dates: December 2025 and March 2026