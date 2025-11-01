Chef Tom Wong to Join Paul Gauguin’s New Year’s Voyage

Paul Gauguin Cruises announced that celebrity Chef Tom Wong will join the Paul Gauguin’s culinary team to create signature dishes and programming for the company’s New Year voyage.

The 11-night “Cook Islands and Society Islands” voyage will depart on December 27, 2025, roundtrip from Tahiti. Guests onboard will have the opportunity to participate in cooking demonstrations, tastings and lectures led by Wong.

The company said in a press release that Chef Wong will infuse the Hawaiian cuisine with the ship’s French-inspired, tropical fare and create special dishes for the menus at Le Grill and La Veranda restaurants, as well as for the ship’s Polynesian Night.

Menus incorporate seasonal fruits; fresh-caught seafood such as mahi mahi, moonfish and yellowfin tuna; and other locally sourced ingredients.

All programming and meals offered by Chef Wong are complimentary and part of the all-inclusive experience.

Chef Wong brings more than 35 years of experience in the luxury hospitality industry and is currently a professor at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone. He has also been a guest chef at the James Beard House for its Guest Hotel Series.

Itinerary highlights of the voyage include the island of Aitutaki; Paul Gauguin Cruises’ private islet Motu Mahana; and Rarotonga.

Paul Gauguin added that Chef Wong has been featured on the Discovery Channel’s “Great Chefs of Hawaii” and Food Network’s “Cooking Across America,” among other TV series.