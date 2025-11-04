Carnival Sunrise to Sail from Miami in 2027

Carnival Cruise Line today announced its next set of 2027-28 deployments, with the Carnival Sunrise offering a variety of four- to six-day itineraries from PortMiami.

Starting on May 6, 2027, the ship will continue to offer a short-cruise program to The Bahamas. Many sailings will visit Carnival’s destinations, Celebration Key and RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay, while several itineraries also call on Nassau in The Bahamas.

The Carnival Sunrise will also offer two six-day holiday itineraries in 2027. On Nov. 22, the ship will visit Celebration Key; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and Montego Bay, Jamaica for a festive Thanksgiving cruise. On Dec. 20, guests can enjoy a Christmas sailing featuring Celebration Key; Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; and Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos Islands.

“Miami has long been a premier departure point for Carnival guests,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “With Celebration Key and RelaxAway now part of our 2027/28 sailings, guests can create two of the premier beach destinations in the Caribbean while enjoying some of The Bahamas’ most beautiful destinations.”

Cruising through spring 2028, Carnival Sunrise will complete more than 70 sailings.