Carnival Horizon to Deliver Aid to Jamaica

Carnival Horizon Loading Aid

Carnival Cruise Line is planning to deliver aid to Ocho Rios with the Carnival Horizon.

The line cancelled a visit to Ocho Rios, Jamaica, that was scheduled to take place onboard the Carnival Horizon on Nov. 4, 2025. The ship, however, will still visit Jamaica as it will deliver to the island following Hurricane Melissa.

According to the company’s Brand Ambassador John Heald, the change in itinerary is related to Hurricane Melissa, which impacted the country in late October.

“The island is still healing from the devastating effects of flood water, high winds and storm surges,” he said in a video update.

Currently offering a six-night cruise to the Western Caribbean, the vessel sailed from PortMiami on Nov. 2, 2025.

“Onboard the ship right now are much-needed supplies, which will be offloaded and taken into the island of Jamaica,” Heald explained.

The supplies are being provided by Carnival Cruise Line and may be delivered by tenders, depending on the condition of the piers in Ocho Rios, he continued.

“We have supplies and all sorts of things ready, which will hopefully put a little smile on the people’s faces there and help them get through these very challenging days,” Heald said.

This support complements donations already made by Carnival Corporation, the Miami Heat Basketball Team and the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation.

“We are also giving guests onboard the Carnival Horizon a chance to donate to the disaster fund for Jamaica,” Heald added.

Passengers will be able to donate by visiting guest services or by contributing extra dollars while donating during the Groove for St. Jude event.

“Carnival will match the donations made during this cruise. So, everybody on Carnival Horizon has a chance to donate,” Heald said.

