BBC Studios and Anuvu Launch Premium Channels for Maritime

BBC Studios has announced the launch of three new premium channels explicitly tailored for cruise ship passengers, offered exclusively through their maritime entertainment partner, Anuvu.

The new channels (BBC Earth, BBC Lifestyle and BritBox) expand BBC Studios’ out-of-home entertainment portfolio and will deliver a curated slate of world-class British content to global maritime passengers.

Zina Neophytou, SVP at BBC Studios Out Of Home, said: “Increasing our maritime offering with three more distinct BBC Studios channels showcases the very best of British storytelling and offers an amazing breadth of entertainment for global cruise ship passengers to choose from.”

Travis Peterson, VP of product for cruise and ferry at Anuvu, said, “We’re excited to expand our content offering with BBC Studios to enhance the onboard experience for our cruise line partners.”

The company said that the three new channels are available through Anuvu’s maritime entertainment service, MTN-TV, on 116 cruise ships across 25 cruise lines.

BBC Studios said in a press release that the expansion builds on the success of BBC HD, which has been serving cruise passengers since 2017.

A number of selected titles from each channel will also be available for cruisers to watch on catch-up, and the channel will also now be airing Guinness Six Nations rugby, EFL Championship football and the Solheim Cup golf.

The channel line-up includes the following: