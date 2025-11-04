Apollo Group Opens New Mumbai Office for Asturias Ships, Strengthening Global Support

Apollo Group has marked the opening of its new corporate office in Mumbai under Asturias Ships, marking an important milestone in the company’s continued expansion across India and the global cruise industry, according to a press release.

The Mumbai hub will consolidate key support services for Apollo’s international fleet, helping reinforce operational excellence and enhance service to its cruise partners worldwide.

The new Asturias Ships office will anchor several essential functions, Human Resources & Talent Development; Scheduling & Crew Deployment; Purchasing & Supply Support; Information Technology Services; Accounting & Shared Services, Apollo said in a statement.

The company said that this new office reflects Apollo’s sincere appreciation for the generations of Indian crew members who have built and sustained our success, and it reinforces our commitment to nurturing future talent across the country.

Shri Shyam Jagannathan (IRS), Director General of Shipping, Mumbai Port presided over the ribbon-cutting and traditional flame-lighting ceremony. His presence highlighted the significance of this initiative and the company’s shared focus on elevating India’s role in global maritime services.

Apollo said in a statement it is proud to support and align with the DG Shipping Vision 2030, particularly in advancing skills, expanding opportunity and championing India’s position as a world leader in maritime talent.

The development of the Mumbai hub was guided by collaborative leadership across the Apollo Group, including valuable contributions from Bal Gautham, who played a supportive role in bringing operational requirements together.

“As we look to the future, our Mumbai office enhances our ability to support the fleet more effectively,” said Philippe Faucher, Senior Vice President, Apollo Group. “It brings us closer to the communities that have long contributed to Apollo’s success and allows us to expand opportunity for the next generation of Indian seafarers and hospitality professionals.”