World Asia to Offer Largest Selection of Yacht Club Suites

MSC Cruises has announced that the MSC World Asia will offer the most expansive choice of MSC Yacht Club suites in the company’s fleet when she begins sailing in the Mediterranean, starting December 4, 2026.

Debuting for the first time is the Royal Duplex Suite, a 53-square-meter, two-deck suite with two separate bedrooms and an 11-square-meter private balcony with a private whirlpool bath.

Cristian Comirla, senior director of Yacht Club and Hotel Services, said: “The MSC World Asia will provide an unparalleled cruise experience when she sets sail in the Mediterranean next year.”

“Guests can expect to find all of the facilities and services that they have come to know and love about the MSC Yacht Club, and with the exciting addition of the new Royal Duplex Suite, there’s also something new to discover,” added Comirla.

The ship spans over 9,900 square meters, featuring a bi-level private sundeck, a pool and a grill for al fresco dining. It also features 144 appointed suites across seven different categories.

The MSC Yacht Club is MSC Cruises’ luxury, all-inclusive “ship-within-a-ship” concept, offering exclusive benefits and facilities.

MSC Yacht Club guests also benefit from a premium drink package, unlimited Wi-Fi, priority embarkation and disembarkation, access to the Aurea Spa thermal area and exclusive shore excursions.

The company said in a press release that the new Royal Duplex Suite features the following:

53 square meters of suite across two decks, connected by a spiral staircase

The upper-level master bedroom with unique sea views, a queen-size bed, a dressing area and a separate bedroom

A living area featuring an 11-square-meter private balcony featuring a whirlpool bath and outdoor seating, four TVs and a minibar and a Nespresso machine, and

Two marble bathrooms.

Guests can also expect returning accommodation types, including the:

Multi-room Owner Suites

Royal Suite with Whirlpool Bath

Duplex Suite with whirlpool bath

Duplex Suite

Deluxe Suite, and

Interior Suite.

The company added that the MSC World Asia will offer seven-night itineraries to destinations including Barcelona (Spain), Marseille (France), Genoa, Civitavecchia for Rome, Messina (Italy) and Valletta (Malta).

The ship will provide accessible embarkation in every port during Winter 2026-27 and will offer seven-night itineraries to Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Naples (Italy), Messina and Valletta in Summer 2027.