WMS Selected by Windstar Cruises for Onboard Connectivity

WMS has announced that the cruise wireless connectivity provider has been appointed by Windstar Cruises for its Cellular at Sea service onboard the Star Seeker, which is launching in December 2025.

“WMS is proud to deliver wireless connectivity to the Windstar Star Seeker, given our shared commitment to innovating in the cruise industry,” said Brent Horwitz, chief customer engagement officer at WMS.

“Our partnership with Windstar is focused on ensuring its very best passenger and crew experience, through the latest cellular connectivity technology,” added Horwitz.

“Cellular at Sea is ideal for those who need to stay in touch through calls and texting, as well as using Internet applications such as email and secure connectivity for mobile banking, medical portal access, and other two-factor authentication applications. Our goal is to provide business value to the cruise line and to complement ship Wi-Fi services.”

Lieven Van Daele, director of guest experiences at Windstar Cruises, said: “Cellular at Sea offers an alternative option for guests to stay connected, in addition to the regular onboard Wi-Fi Internet.”

“This service ensures that guests can maintain their connectivity throughout their voyage, providing convenience and flexibility for all their communication needs. We are pleased to offer Cellular at Sea across our fleet, including our new beautiful Star Seeker joining us in December 2025,” added Van Daele.

WMS said in a press release that the provider launched the first cruise ship wireless network more than 20 years ago. It was the first to offer 3G, 4G and now 5G connectivity at sea.

WMS was also the first to integrate with low Earth orbit satellite technology, including Starlink.