Windstar’s Star Explorer to Sail in Europe Year-Round

Windstar Cruises will deploy the Star Explorer year-round in Europe when it debuts in late 2026 for the small-ship brand.

Now open for booking, her first full season of Europe cruises runs through March 2028, featuring a lineup of classic journeys and new itineraries on the 224-guest ship.

From Circumnavigating Ireland to discovering the Seven Gems of the Baltic, Star Explorer is all about immersive, port-intensive experiences with longer stays and overnight visits in various ports.

The Star Explorer launches in December 2026 and will enjoy a stylish welcoming ceremony with a May 31, 2027 christening on London’s River Thames.

“Windstar has a long history of exploring in the Mediterranean and Europe, and the small size of this ship opens even more interesting places– including rivers,” said Christopher Prelog, president of Windstar Cruises. “We specialize in creating itineraries that meld the bucket list with the unknown and unexpected that we know our guests will love.”