Windstar: Five New Chefs for 2026 James Beard Foundation Itineraries

Windstar Cruises has announced five new chefs for its 2026 James Beard Foundation sailings.

Windstar’s relationship with the James Beard Foundation celebrates chefs who embody creativity, cultural leadership and a deep connection to regional traditions.

The company said in a press release that this season, select voyages will feature premium wines from the GALLO Luxury Wine portfolio, typically reserved for private tasting rooms.

The 2026 season brings together James Beard Foundation-affiliated chefs like José Garzón, Belinda Bishop, Kirsten and Mandy Dixon, Gabriel Kreuther and David Uygur.

Complementing this roster of acclaimed chefs are some of California’s most distinguished wine producers: Orin Swift, J Vineyards and Winery, Louis M. Martini and Denner Vineyards.

“Food and wine are universal languages; when you share a meal and a glass, you share traditions and personal stories,” said Stijn Creupelandt, chief operating officer at Windstar Cruises.

Themed cruises in 2026 include the following:

“Mayan Legacies with Chef José Garzón,” Colón to Cozumel | Eight days from February 9 to 17, 2026, on the Wind Surf

“Beach Fun & Sun: A Remote Caribbean Getaway with Belinda Bishop,” Philipsburg to Philipsburg | Seven days from March 14 to 21, 2026, on the Wind Surf

“Scenic Alaska with Kirsten and Mandy Dixon,” Juneau to Vancouver | Eight days from May 15 to 23, 2026, on the Star Seeker

“French Feast: Normandy, Brittany & Aquitaine with Chef Gabriel Kreuther,” Rouen to Bordeaux | Seven days from August 19 to 26, 2026, on the Star Legend, and

“Classic Italy & Dalmatian Coast with Chef Savid Uygur and Denner Vineyards,” Venice to Rome | Eight nights from October 7 to 15, 2026, on the Wind Surf.

2026 LUX wine cruises include the following: