VIVA River Cruises for 2027 Now Available for Bookings

VIVA Cruises has announced that its river cruises for 2027 are now available for booking. The company is focusing on new routes, offering a new ship, a new cruising area and year-round travel dates.

The company announced that the 2027 program includes more variety for holidays on the river, from three-day stays in Paris and Venice to long river cruises through Europe.

According to the company, three routes are also new: VIVA Cruises is launching routes from Basel to Brussels, Dresden to Prague and from Amsterdam to Nuremberg.

Due to demand for the European cruise between Amsterdam and Budapest, there will be additional dates for the 15-day river cruise in 2027.

Viva Cruises is also increasing its offer for other routes and destinations in 2027.

The program on the Douro will see the newbuild Porto Mirante start the season exclusively for Viva on 32 voyages from Porto in Portugal. The ship is 100 percent part of the fleet of the Düsseldorf-based tour operator and no longer appears in the program of other providers.

“We are very proud to be able to present such a multifaceted and extensive program for modern holidays on the river so early,” said CEO and co-founder Andrea Kruse.

“With Viva Cruises, we are addressing a much younger and also international audience for river cruises who are enthusiastic about fine cuisine and lifestyle, thus creating an unmistakably positive atmosphere onboard,” added Kruse.

The company added that the highlight of the program will be the christening and premiere cruise of the Viva Unique in May 2027.

VIVA Cruises announced in a press release that it will operate year-round in 2027, with no winter break. The Viva One, Two, Enjoy and Beyond will sail in Germany, Austria and France as early as January 2027.

This will be followed shortly by the Viva Tiara and Ruby, then Viva Moments and the Porto Mirante from March onwards, before the premiere of the Viva Unique in Venice in May 2027.

In the winter months, there are also special short trips that appeal to a much younger audience or to guests trying a river trip for the first time, the company added.

The company added that it is also setting new standards with multi-course gourmet menus, the VIVA All-Inclusive offer, modern design and evening entertainment that appeals to a younger audience.

The new 2027 river cruises are available for booking with early bird benefits until mid-November 2025.