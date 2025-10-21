VikingCloud Partners with MXP

MXP has partnered with VikingCloud, a predict-to-prevent cybersecurity and compliance company, to safeguard data, ensure compliance and secure critical systems at land installations and onboard ships.

“Cybersecurity is a core part of the cruise and guest experience,” said Hannes Lindthaler, CEO at MXP.

“VikingCloud brings a unique and powerful combination of maritime security knowledge, compliance expertise and 24/7 cyber defense capabilities our customers need to stay ahead of threats and navigate today’s evolving cybersecurity and compliance landscape,” added Lindhaler.

“When a ship is at sea, cyber resilience is critical,” said Mark Brady, CEO of VikingCloud.

“A single incident or disruption can impact operations, guest experience and passenger confidence, especially for an industry that runs on trust. We’re working with MXP to help cruise lines strengthen security and protect critical systems and data across every voyage,” added Brady.

The enterprise platform provider for the cruise industry said that as part of the partnership, MXP’s cruise line customers can sign up for VikingCloud’s cybersecurity and compliance solutions, including:

Managed security services

Endpoint security

Network security

Penetration testing

Cybersecurity assessments, and

Data privacy assessments.

According to the press release, the cruise industry faces a unique set of cybersecurity challenges amplified by today’s evolving threat landscape.

Cruise line operations depend on complex digital ecosystems and interconnected technologies that span satellite communication, navigation, propulsion, guest/crew services and onboard Wi-Fi networks.

The two companies said their partnership gives cruise line operators access to specialized expertise to help address these challenges and increase cybersecurity across all environments.