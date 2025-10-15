Viking Takes Delivery of Honir and Thoth in Europe and Egypt

Viking has announced the delivery of its newest river ships, the Viking Honir, which will sail the Rhine, Main and Danube Rivers, and the Viking Thoth, which will sail the Nile River.

The delivery ceremony for the Viking Honir took place in Basel, Switzerland, and the Viking Thoth was presented for delivery at Massara shipyard in Cairo, Egypt.

“We are proud to welcome the Viking Honir and the Viking Thoth to our growing river fleet,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman and CEO of Viking. “With the arrival of these elegant new ships, we are pleased to offer even more curious travelers the opportunity to explore some of the world’s most iconic waterways in Viking comfort.”

The Viking Honir

Hosting 190 guests in 95 staterooms, the Viking Honir is the company’s newest identical Viking Longship.

Built specifically to navigate the Rhine, Main and Danube Rivers, the Viking Honir features the Scandinavian design, including a square bow, three full decks, an indoor/outdoor Aquavit Terrace, an asymmetric corridor and true two-room suites.

The Viking Honir will spend her inaugural year sailing itineraries that include Passage to Eastern Europe, Rhine Getaway and Christmas on the Rhine.

The Viking Thoth

Hosting 82 guests in 41 staterooms, the Viking Thoth is explicitly built to navigate the Nile River on Viking’s “Pharaohs and Pyramids” itinerary.

The company said in a press release that the Viking Thoth is an identical sister ship to the Viking Osiris, Viking Aton, Viking Sobek, Viking Hathor and Viking Amun.

Viking added that it remains focused on long-term growth plans as part of a strategy toward maintaining a leadership position in experiential travel.

Based on Viking’s committed orderbook, the company expects to take delivery of 23 additional river ships by 2028 and 10 additional ocean ships by 2031.

With these orders, Viking will have 112 river ships in 2028 and 23 ocean and expedition ships in 2031.