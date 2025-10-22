Viking Celebrates 100 Ships, Names Nine New River Ships

Viking has announced the naming of its nine newest river ships, including the company’s 100th ship, during a simultaneous ceremony in Basel, Switzerland.

“We are proud to name our newest river ships and to honor the nine distinguished members of our extended Viking family serving as their godparents,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman and CEO of Viking.

Of the nine new river ships, the Viking Annar, Viking Dagur, Viking Eldir and Viking Honir will sail Viking’s itineraries along the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers.

The Viking Nerthus, Viking Gyda and Viking Tonle sail the Seine, Douro and Mekong rivers, respectively. The two other new ships, named the Viking Thoth and Viking Amun, sail the Nile River.

The company said in a press release that Viking now has more than 100 ships across its river.

Viking has adapted its ceremonial godmother tradition for its ships in Egypt and has extended it to include godfathers. The company said that its tradition is to appoint individuals who have made an impact either in the world or in the life of Viking.

For its nine newest river ships, the company invited colleagues and partners in the extended Viking family to serve as godparents, including:

Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Viking, Godmother of the Viking Nerthus: Allison Becker

Senior Vice President of Brand, Creative and Communications, Viking, Godmother of the Viking Dagur: Sara Conley

Senior Vice President of Finance, Viking, Godmother of the Viking Gyda: Chitra Goswami

Senior Vice President of Finance, Europe, Viking, Godmother of the Viking Eldir: Yumi Kim

Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller, Viking, Godmother of the Viking Annar: Michelle Patterson

Senior Vice President of Marketing Planning, International & Product, Viking, Godmother of the Viking Tonle: Laura Perlman

Vice President, Trade Development and Training, Viking, Godmother of the Viking Honir: Michele Saegesser

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Sherry Nile Cruises, Godfather of the Viking Thoth: Youssef Fouad Amin, and

Chief Executive Officer, Cosmos Egypt, Godfather of the Viking Amun: Sherif El Banna.

The naming ceremony took place in Basel onboard the Viking Honir and was connected virtually to the eight other new ships:

The Viking Nerthus was in Paris, France; the Viking Dagur, the Viking Eldir and the Viking Annar were in Rostock, Germany; the Viking Gyda was in Porto, Portugal; the Viking Tonle was in Mỹ Tho, Vietnam; and the Viking Thoth and the Viking Amun were in Luxor, Egypt.

Image: Viking Chairman and CEO Torstein Hagen, executive vice president of product Karine Hagen and the Godparents and Captains of the nine ships onboard the Viking Honir for the ceremony