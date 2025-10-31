Venetian Society Voyage Aboard Silver Spirit Comes to a Close

Silversea has concluded its Venetian Society Reunion voyage aboard the Silver Spirit.

The voyage took place from October 17 to October 29, 2025. The 12-day journey hosted by Silversea President Bert Hernandez and other brand executives welcomed a record number of Venetian Society loyalty members who fostered their sense of community during the sailing, the company said in a statement.

“Silversea’s Venetian Society Reunion Voyages are a testament to the deep sense of community that defines our brand,” said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea.

The members who joined the voyage enjoyed traveling across three countries, visiting 11 ports as they experienced exclusively hosted shore excursions, signature onboard events, and commemorative gifts.

“These voyages celebrate not only our loyal travelers, but the spirit of curiosity that inspires every Silversea journey. It was a pleasure to join both returning and new guests on this unforgettable voyage through some of the world’s most beloved destinations,” Bert further went on to say of the unforgettable experience.

With the 2025 Venetian Society Reunion voyage a success, Silversea is already looking at building on this triumph. The cruise line is now inviting guests to book aboard its Silver Shadow to enjoy the 2026 Mediterranean Reunion Voyage.

This 12-day Mediterranean trip is set to sail from June 19 to July 1, 2026. The sailing will offer guests over 100 curated shore excursions, exclusive onboard receptions, and immersive culinary experiences.