Uniworld Announces Largest Fleet Expansion to Date for 2027

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has announced its most extensive collection of new offerings yet, unveiling four ships and six itineraries launching in 2027.

New ships include three Super Ship builds: the Audrey, Marlene and São Rafael on Portugal’s Douro River.

In addition are sailings on the Aqua Blu to mark the company’s debut in Singapore and Indonesia.

“2027 is shaping up to be a landmark year for us at Uniworld as we introduce four remarkable new ships to our guests and a range of itineraries that blend cultural immersion, luxury and adventure,” says Ellen Bettridge, president and CEO of Uniworld.

“These additions mark an exciting chapter of growth and continued elevation.”

The company said in a press release that Audrey and Marlene will join the fleet in 2027, with a layout similar to that of the sister ship Emilie, which debuts in 2026.

The Audrey and Marlene will each showcase interiors inspired by Audrey Hepburn and Marlene Dietrich, respectively.

The São Rafael, a brother ship to the São Gabriel, expands Douro River voyages in Portugal.

The final addition to the fleet is the Aqua Blu. With two sailings per year, its voyages will offer access to the islands of Indonesia and Singapore.

In 2027, Uniworld will launch six new itineraries across Europe and Asia:

“Bali, Singapore and Indonesia Expedition”

The 13-night journey pairs three nights in Bali with a seven-night expedition cruise aboard the 15-suite Aqua Blu, followed by a three-night stay in Singapore. Guests will sail along Indonesia’s coastline.

“Paris, Prague and Germany’s Hidden Gems”

The 11-night journey on the new S.S. Audrey will blend stays in Paris and Prague with a cruise along the Rhine and Moselle Rivers.

“Scenic Rhine, Paris and the Swiss Alps”

The 11-night journey aboard the Audrey will combine hotel stays in Paris and Zurich with a Rhine and Moselle River sailing through France, Germany and Switzerland.

“European Gems”

This journey will be a one-date-only 14-night departure aboard the Emilie from Amsterdam to Vienna. This limited-edition cruise brings together the very best of Europe’s most iconic waterways.

“Grand Highlights of the Danube”

The 16-night sailing will weave together two itineraries: “Highlights of Eastern Europe” and “Enchanting Danube”. Guests will sail for 14 nights on the Marlene along the Danube.

“Castles Along the Rhine and Amsterdam”

Expanding on the “Castles Along the Rhine” itinerary, the new nine-night journey will include two nights in Amsterdam.

Image: Marlene restaurant rendering